Pritzker Highlights Higher Education Investments

Governor Pritzker is visiting universities across the state to highlight investments in higher education. The governor paid a visit yesterday to Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, where he discussed his proposed investments that will go towards strengthening higher education institutions and tackling college affordability through historic increases in MAP grants. Pritzker concluded the day in Winnebago County to announce the replacement of the Perryville Road Bridge. He is stopping by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign today.