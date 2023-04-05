1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Highlights Higher Education Investments

April 5, 2023 11:47AM CDT
(AP Photo/John O’Connor)

Governor Pritzker is visiting universities across the state to highlight investments in higher education. The governor paid a visit yesterday to Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, where he discussed his proposed investments that will go towards strengthening higher education institutions and tackling college affordability through historic increases in MAP grants. Pritzker concluded the day in Winnebago County to announce the replacement of the Perryville Road Bridge. He is stopping by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign today.

