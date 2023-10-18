1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Highlights Importance Of EV’s

October 18, 2023 5:08PM CDT
Share
Pritzker Highlights Importance Of EV’s
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Governor Pritzker is highlighting the importance of Electric Vehicles. The governor joined several local stakeholders yesterday in Chicago for the Electric Vehicle Policy Bootcamp hosted by the Electrification Coalition. The event was an opportunity for Illinois legislators, companies, and environmental organizations to convene to advance Illinois’ commitment to fighting climate change with transitions to zero-emission vehicles. Pritzker delivered the keynote address to kick off the day-long conference. This year, his administration increased EVs on the road by 44-percent.

Popular Posts

1

President Of Silver Cross Hospital Has Died
2

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
3

Will County Coroner Identifies Victim Of Wednesday's Crash
4

Joliet Road Closure Coming Soon
5

Joliet Police Increased Presence at Joliet West High School Today

Recent Posts