Pritzker Highlights Importance Of EV’s

Governor Pritzker is highlighting the importance of Electric Vehicles. The governor joined several local stakeholders yesterday in Chicago for the Electric Vehicle Policy Bootcamp hosted by the Electrification Coalition. The event was an opportunity for Illinois legislators, companies, and environmental organizations to convene to advance Illinois’ commitment to fighting climate change with transitions to zero-emission vehicles. Pritzker delivered the keynote address to kick off the day-long conference. This year, his administration increased EVs on the road by 44-percent.