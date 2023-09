FILE – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Governor Pritzker is in New York today for a panel discussion on reproductive rights. The governor will be joined by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The panel is part of a two-day Clinton Global Initiative annual event. Pritzker has been in the national spotlight with the expansion of abortion rights in Illinois.