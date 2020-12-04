Pritzker: Initial Vaccine Allotment Should Stretch Further Than Expected
Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state’s initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will stretch further than expected. Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state will not have to hold back half of its initial 109-thousand doses for second doses for people receiving the first vaccines. The death toll from the virus had reached over 12-thousand-600 on Wednesday.