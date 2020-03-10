Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Build On State’s Coronavirus Response
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, left, and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois public health director, center, listen as Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers a question about the state's response to COVID-19, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Illinois state Capitol. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is issuing a disaster proclamation surrounding the coronavirus. The proclamation allows access to additional federal resources to respond to the outbreak and prepare for the potential of further spread. State health officials and the Chicago Department of Public Health also announced four new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, bringing the total to eleven.