1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker, Johnson Call For Biden To Approve Work Permits To Asylum-Seekers

August 31, 2023 9:41AM CDT
Share
Pritzker, Johnson Call For Biden To Approve Work Permits To Asylum-Seekers
Migrants from Venezuela take shelter in the Chicago Police Department’s 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Governor Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are seeking help from the federal governments in dealing with the migrant crisis and labor shortage in Chicago. Pritzker and Johnson were joined by other Democratic leaders yesterday in calling for President Biden to approve work permits for asylum-seekers in Chicago. Currently, migrants can’t apply for work permits until five months after they’ve applied for asylum in the U.S. Officials emphasized that Chicago would be unable to continue supporting a growing migrant population in the city.

Popular Posts

1

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
2

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
3

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
4

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
5

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs

Recent Posts