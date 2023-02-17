Pritzker Launches Smart Start Tour

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Governor Pritzker is promoting his plan to invest in early childhood education around the state. The governor launched the Smart Start tour yesterday at schools and early childhood centers in Springfield, East St. Louis and Mount Vernon. Pritzker highlighted his administration’s plan to transform the state’s system of early childhood education and care by providing every child with access to preschool, increasing funding to childcare providers, and investing in new and expanded early childhood facilities. The tour continues today in Chicago.