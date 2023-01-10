Pritzker Lays Out Plans For Second Term

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, takes the office from Mary Jane Theis, Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice as his wife M.K. Pritzker, son Don, daughter Teddi watch during ceremonies Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Governor Pritzker is laying out his plans for his second term in office. After being sworn in yesterday in Springfield, Pritzker promoted preschool for every child, making college more affordable, widespread health care, and permanent tax relief. The governor also demanded immediate action to address gun violence. Pritzker then celebrated the start of his second term with a big party, which included a performance by Grammy winner Bruno Mars.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is beginning his second term. Raoul was sworn in yesterday. He pledged to continue his commitment to protecting communities from gun violence. Raoul announced plans to file legislation holding firearms dealers and manufacturers accountable when they engage in harmful and dangerous sales and marketing tactics.