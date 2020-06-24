Pritzker Okays Return To In-Person Instruction In Fall
Governor Pritzker
Governor Pritzker is okaying a return to in-person instruction in Illinois schools in the fall. Pritzker announced guidelines yesterday for the transition back to the classroom. The group gathering limit was increased from a limit of ten people to less than 50. Districts will have to up cleaning efforts and regularly check students, faculty, and staff for symptoms. Everyone in each building must wear masks, which will be provided at no cost to students. The governor did warn districts to have remote learning plans available in case they are needed.