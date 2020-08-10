      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Ordered To Appear In Clay County Court

Aug 10, 2020 @ 12:58pm
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Governor J.B. Pritzker is being ordered to appear in Clay County court. A judge there wants Pritzker to answer possible charges of indirect civil contempt for ignoring a court ruling nullifying COVID-19 Executive Orders after April 8th. Representative Darren Bailey has called for Pritzker to be held in civil contempt because the governor has issued three new COVID-19-related executive orders. Pritzker must appear in court Friday or risk being arrested.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington