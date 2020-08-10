Pritzker Ordered To Appear In Clay County Court
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Governor J.B. Pritzker is being ordered to appear in Clay County court. A judge there wants Pritzker to answer possible charges of indirect civil contempt for ignoring a court ruling nullifying COVID-19 Executive Orders after April 8th. Representative Darren Bailey has called for Pritzker to be held in civil contempt because the governor has issued three new COVID-19-related executive orders. Pritzker must appear in court Friday or risk being arrested.