1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Pleads For More Federal Help In Dealing With Migrant Crisis

October 3, 2023 1:55PM CDT
Share
Pritzker Pleads For More Federal Help In Dealing With Migrant Crisis
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Governor Pritzker is pleading for more help from the federal government in dealing with the migrant crisis in Chicago. In a letter to President Biden, the governor said this humanitarian crisis is overwhelming the state’s ability to provide aid to the refugee population, adding that the aid Illinois has been providing to the asylum seekers hasn’t been matched with support by the federal government.  Pritzker recommended the White House appoint a single person to lead the migrant relief effort on the federal level and requested additional financial support. 

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
3

Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart
4

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria
5

Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up

Recent Posts