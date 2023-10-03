Pritzker Pleads For More Federal Help In Dealing With Migrant Crisis

Governor Pritzker is pleading for more help from the federal government in dealing with the migrant crisis in Chicago. In a letter to President Biden, the governor said this humanitarian crisis is overwhelming the state’s ability to provide aid to the refugee population, adding that the aid Illinois has been providing to the asylum seekers hasn’t been matched with support by the federal government. Pritzker recommended the White House appoint a single person to lead the migrant relief effort on the federal level and requested additional financial support.