Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been talking about a progressive income tax in the state since at least 2017. But, he says he still needs a few more months to figure out how it will work. Pritzker told the Daily Herald’s editorial board yesterday that he will finalize the tax brackets for his new tax ‘soon.’ Pritzker is basing his new state budget on the assumption that Illinois will move to a tax that takes more from people who make more.