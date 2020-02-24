      Weather Alert

Pritzker Proposing Increased Mental Health Funding In 2021 Budget

Feb 24, 2020 @ 12:05pm
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his state budget address, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Governor Pritzker is proposing increased mental health funding in his 2021 budget. Pritzker wants to use some of the cannabis tax money to up funding for addiction and mental health services. This is the second year in a row Pritzker has proposed putting more money into mental health and addiction treatment services.

