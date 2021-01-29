Pritzker Rejecting Criticism Of Illinois COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Governor J.B. Pritzker is rejecting criticism of Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Pritzker pushed back against critics yesterday, saying he and state officials are “doing everything we can” to get doses administered as quickly as possible. Illinois ranks 47th among the 50 states in vaccine distribution. Just under 830-thousand total doses have been issued by the state so far, with less than five-percent of the state’s residents receiving at least one dose and just under one-and-a-half- percent being fully vaccinated.