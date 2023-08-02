Pritzker Relaunching Homebuyer Assistance Program
August 2, 2023 3:53PM CDT
Governor Pritzker’s administration is relaunching a homeownership program in Illinois. The Opening Doors program is designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state. The goal is to aid households who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with six-thousand-dollars in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. The state is investing 20-million-dollars for the initiative.