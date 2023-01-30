1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Reminds Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit

January 30, 2023 11:59AM CST
Governor Pritzker is reminding eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and state Earned Income Credit each tax season.  For the 2022 tax year, the earned income credit ranges from 560-dollars to nearly seven-thousand, depending on the number of children claimed on the return.  However, taxpayers don’t have to have a child to claim the credit.  Last year, 25 million eligible workers and families received 63-billion-dollars through the federal EITC.

