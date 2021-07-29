      Weather Alert

Pritzker Reviewing State Masking Guidance

Jul 29, 2021 @ 11:33am
(AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

Governor J.B. Pritzker says he is reviewing Illinois’ masking guidance. The move comes in response to an update by the CDC in guidelines recommending that all individuals mask indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission, as well as teachers, staff, students, and visitors at all schools. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the state Board of Education both say they have fully adopted the new CDC guidelines while stopping short of mandating masks. The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is increasing, especially among the unvaccinated.

