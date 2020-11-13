Pritzker Says Statewide Stay-At-Home Order Could Be Coming
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Governor J-B Pritzker says a statewide stay-at-home order could be coming if the spread of COVID-19 is not brought under control. Pritzker says the state has largely run out of options to manage the virus, and more drastic measures may be needed. State public health officials have said people should stay at home as much as possible and go out only for necessities such as food or medical appointments.