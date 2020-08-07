      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Set To Announce New COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines

Aug 7, 2020 @ 8:31am
Gov Pritzker

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to announce new COVID-19 prevention guidelines one day after the state reports nearly 2-thousand cases of COVID-19. The highest number of cases in one day since May 24th. The governor is scheduled to speak this morning at 9:30 from Chicago. Press officials from Pritzker’s office say the governor will be joined by industry leaders for the announcement. No information has been released on the nature of the new guidelines or whether they will apply statewide or only to specific regions. Overall Illinois’s positivity rate of infection is at 4.0% but many regions are higher than that. Governor Pritzker says only 4 regions are below 5%. The south suburban region that includes Will and Kankakee counties is at 6.2% as of August 3rd according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington