Governor Pritzker is signing off on Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s Act of Duty bill. The measure retroactively provides Chicago police officers and firefighters disability benefits for the time they were unable to serve due to contracting COVID-19 between March 9th, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The legislation comes after the Chicago police Sergeant brother of Mendoza fell badly ill with COVID and was denied full disability benefits.