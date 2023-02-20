1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Signs Bill Making It Easier To Change Gender On Birth Certificate

February 20, 2023 12:01PM CST
An updated Illinois law makes it easier for individuals attempting to change the gender listed on their birth certificate.  Governor Pritzker signed a measure that allows changes to the birth certificate providing the petitioner signs a statement affirming their gender identity or intersex condition.  Previously, amending a birth certificate’s gender marker required certification from a health care professional that the individual had undergone gender reassignment surgery or other clinical treatment.

