Pritzker Signs Bill To Combat Homelessness
July 27, 2023 3:25PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is pushing an effort to combat homelessness in Illinois. Pritzker signed a bill yesterday, codifying the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness. The measure aims to move Illinois to “functional zero” homelessness by bolstering the safety net, targeting high-risk populations, expanding affordable housing, securing financial stability for unhoused individuals, and closing the mortality gap.