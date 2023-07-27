1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Signs Bill To Combat Homelessness

July 27, 2023 3:25PM CDT
Share
Pritzker Signs Bill To Combat Homelessness
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Governor Pritzker is pushing an effort to combat homelessness in Illinois.  Pritzker signed a bill yesterday, codifying the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness.  The measure aims to move Illinois to “functional zero” homelessness by bolstering the safety net, targeting high-risk populations, expanding affordable housing, securing financial stability for unhoused individuals, and closing the mortality gap. 

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest For Son of Former Will County Judge
2

Five Years After Losing Their Daughter, A Will County Judge Rules In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
3

Truck Stuck Under Overpass In Joliet
4

16-Year-Old Charged in Romeoville Homicide at Scene 75
5

New Lenox Police Obtain Warrants for Two Men In Speedway Armed Robbery

Recent Posts