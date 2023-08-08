1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Signs Bill to Explore Creation of New State Flag

August 8, 2023 12:10PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Illinois leaders are considering the idea of a new state flag.  Governor Pritzker signed a bill that creates the Illinois Flag Commission.  The commission will explore the creation of a new state flag and developing new state flag designs. The commission will make recommendations to the General Assembly concerning whether the current State flag should be replaced with a redesigned flag.  By September 2024, the Illinois Flag Commission will select no more than ten potential flags and submit a report to the General Assembly by December 2024.

