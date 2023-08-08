Pritzker Signs Bills Expanding Protections for Native Americans in Illinois
August 7, 2023 10:02PM CDT
Illinois is increasing protections for Native Americans in the state. Governor Pritzker signed three bills, including the Human Remains Protection Act, which establishes procedures for encountering human remains or gravesites and returning remains to Native American Nations. The second measure prohibits schools from banning students from wearing cultural regalia as graduation attire, while the third mandates instruction on Native American history in Illinois public schools.