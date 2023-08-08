1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Signs Bills Expanding Protections for Native Americans in Illinois

August 7, 2023 10:02PM CDT
Share
Pritzker Signs Bills Expanding Protections for Native Americans in Illinois
(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

Illinois is increasing protections for Native Americans in the state.  Governor Pritzker signed three bills, including the Human Remains Protection Act, which establishes procedures for encountering human remains or gravesites and returning remains to Native American Nations.  The second measure prohibits schools from banning students from wearing cultural regalia as graduation attire, while the third mandates instruction on Native American history in Illinois public schools. 

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Joliet man sentenced to 100 years in prison
3

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois
4

Hero Saves Woman's Life At Will County Courthouse
5

Joliet Police: Vehicle Hit By Freight Train Was Stolen

Recent Posts