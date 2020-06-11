Pritzker Signs Budget, Includes Borrowing From Feds
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his state budget address, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
A new budget is in place for the coming fiscal year in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed what is being called a maintenance budget yesterday that depends largely on borrowing and the possibility of more COVID-19 assistance from the federal government. Republicans have called the budget a power grab by Pritzker in order for him to control billions in federal funds.