Pritzker Signs Budget, Includes Borrowing From Feds

Jun 11, 2020 @ 2:01pm
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his state budget address, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

A new budget is in place for the coming fiscal year in Illinois.  Governor J.B. Pritzker signed what is being called a maintenance budget yesterday that depends largely on borrowing and the possibility of more COVID-19 assistance from the federal government.  Republicans have called the budget a power grab by Pritzker in order for him to control billions in federal funds.

