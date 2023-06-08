Pritzker Signs FY2024 State Budget
June 8, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is touting his fifth balanced state budget during his administration. Pritzker signed the 50-billion-dollar Fiscal Year 2024 budget yesterday in Chicago. The spending plan includes investments in early childhood, K-12 schools, higher education, workforce and economic development and efforts to fight violence and poverty. It also contributes an additional 200-million-dollars to the state’s pension systems than what is required.