Pritzker Signs FY2024 State Budget

June 8, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his combined budget and State of the State address in front of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Governor Pritzker is touting his fifth balanced state budget during his administration.  Pritzker signed the 50-billion-dollar Fiscal Year 2024 budget yesterday in Chicago.  The spending plan includes investments in early childhood, K-12 schools, higher education, workforce and economic development and efforts to fight violence and poverty.  It also contributes an additional 200-million-dollars to the state’s pension systems than what is required.

