Pritzker Signs FY2024 State Budget

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his combined budget and State of the State address in front of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Governor Pritzker is touting his fifth balanced state budget during his administration. Pritzker signed the 50-billion-dollar Fiscal Year 2024 budget yesterday in Chicago. The spending plan includes investments in early childhood, K-12 schools, higher education, workforce and economic development and efforts to fight violence and poverty. It also contributes an additional 200-million-dollars to the state’s pension systems than what is required.