Pritzker Signs Legislation For State-Based Marketplace for Health Insurance, Rate Review
June 28, 2023 2:02PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is signing off on legislation authorizing a new state-based marketplace for Chicago and the rest of Illinois. Residents currently access the Affordable Care Act Marketplace using the federal platform. The full state-based marketplace is expected to go live in 2026. The governor also signed historic rate review legislation, which is designed to protect health insurance consumers from unfair rate hikes.