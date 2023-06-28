1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Signs Legislation For State-Based Marketplace for Health Insurance, Rate Review

June 28, 2023 2:02PM CDT
Governor Pritzker is signing off on legislation authorizing a new state-based marketplace for Chicago and the rest of Illinois.  Residents currently access the Affordable Care Act Marketplace using the federal platform.  The full state-based marketplace is expected to go live in 2026.  The governor also signed historic rate review legislation, which is designed to protect health insurance consumers from unfair rate hikes.

