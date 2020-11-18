Pritzker: Social Media Harassment Aimed At Family
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Governor J.B. Pritzker says social media harassment is being aimed at his family. Pritzker says a Twitter user who posted a picture on a parody account of people dining outside a Chicago restaurant claimed the governor’s daughter was in the crowd. The governor confirmed yesterday that his daughter was not in the picture. The picture has been circulating on social media, which he says has led “Republican officials, a network of propaganda publications in the state, and some radio shock jocks” to harass his family. Pritzker says his daughter has received many hateful and threatening messages in connection with the tweet. The governor also says a well-known lawyer has offered a cash bounty for people to harass his family at Thanksgiving.