Pritzker Takes Aim At Trump In DNC Speech

Governor Pritzker is taking aim at former President Donald Trump. During his speech last night at Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the governor touted himself as an “actual billionaire” while claiming Trump is only rich in “stupidity.” In an ironic twist, Pritzker’s speech was preceded by Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who said “billionaires in both parties should not be able to buy elections.” Pritzker also praised Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for having “spent their lives lifting people up, not pushing them down.”