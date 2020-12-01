Pritzker: Tier Three Restrictions Staying Until Mid-December
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Governor J.B. Pritzker says Tier Three restrictions will stay in place until at least mid-December. The move is a response to an expected surge in COVID-19 cases related to Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. Positivity rates and hospitalizations are trending downward in the state, and several regions seemed days away from rollbacks in the stricter measures. Pritzker says the restrictions will remain in place even if a region qualifies to have them lifted.