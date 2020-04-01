Pritzker To Organize An Airlift Of COVID-19 Supplies From China To Illinois
Illinois Senator Dick Durban says Governor Pritzker is planning to airlift personal protection equipment from China to Illinois. The Democratic lawmaker says the state’s top leader is calling CEOs of major airlines to organize the action. For several weeks, Pritzker and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have been upset that states are competing against themselves in bidding for needed masks, gowns, ventilators and other supplies as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads. Yesterday, Durbin, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Democratic Illinois House members sent a letter to the White House seeking a federal effort to meet Illinois’ need for personal protective equipment.