Pritzker To Unveil Plan For Rolling Back Indoor Mask Mandate

Governor Pritzker is expected to announce plans today to start rolling back his statewide indoor mask mandate. Pritzker teased the rollback yesterday, telling residents to “stay tuned” for an update on the masking policy that has been back in effect for about six months. The mandate has faced pushback over the past week as COVID-19 cases in Illinois are dropping to the lowest levels seen since the onset of the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, in Algonquin, parents are protesting a mask mandate at a northwest suburban school district. A rally was held yesterday outside the offices of District 300 in Algonquin. The district implemented the masking policy yesterday, days after a downstate judge ruled to lift a statewide mask mandate in Illinois schools.