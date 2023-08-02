Pritzker Touts New Initiatives Expanding Access To Reproductive Rights

Governor Pritzker is touting new initiatives that expand access to reproductive rights in Illinois. The governor announced programs that focus on navigating systems, reducing costs for patients, and supporting healthcare facilities. Pritzker has made reproductive rights access a cornerstone of his administration, especially since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year. Illinois has expanded requirements for insurers to cover birth control and abortion services, as well as access to over-the-counter birth control. The state also passed legislation protecting healthcare providers from legal action for treating patients from out of state.