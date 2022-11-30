1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Unveils Agreement To Eliminate Pandemic Unemployment Debt

November 30, 2022 1:11PM CST
Share
Pritzker Unveils Agreement To Eliminate Pandemic Unemployment Debt
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois leaders are pushing a plan to pay off the rest of the state’s pandemic unemployment insurance.  Governor Pritzker unveiled a bipartisan agreement yesterday that calls for using one-point-eight-billion dollars in state funds to repay nearly one-point-four billion-dollars to the federal government and add 450-million-dollars as an interest-free loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.  The deal is expect to save taxpayers an around 20-million-dollars in interest costs.  The agreement still needs legislative approval.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
4

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts