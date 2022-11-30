Pritzker Unveils Agreement To Eliminate Pandemic Unemployment Debt

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois leaders are pushing a plan to pay off the rest of the state’s pandemic unemployment insurance. Governor Pritzker unveiled a bipartisan agreement yesterday that calls for using one-point-eight-billion dollars in state funds to repay nearly one-point-four billion-dollars to the federal government and add 450-million-dollars as an interest-free loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The deal is expect to save taxpayers an around 20-million-dollars in interest costs. The agreement still needs legislative approval.