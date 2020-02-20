      Weather Alert

Pritzker Unveils Budget

Feb 20, 2020 @ 12:20pm
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his state budget address, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is proposing a 40-billion dollar budget. Pritzker revealed his second budget plan in office yesterday, which hinged on the approval by voters of a graduated income tax. Democrats say Illinois would generate an additional one-point-four billion dollars for education and pensions if the graduated income tax is approved.

