Pritzker Unveils Budget

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his state budget address, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is proposing a 40-billion dollar budget. Pritzker revealed his second budget plan in office yesterday, which hinged on the approval by voters of a graduated income tax. Democrats say Illinois would generate an additional one-point-four billion dollars for education and pensions if the graduated income tax is approved.