Pritzker visits JJC to Share Proposed Investments in Higher Education

Governor JB Pritzker was at Joliet Junior College on Thursday morning to highlight his proposed investments in higher education. The Governor’s FY24 budget calls for the largest increase for community colleges in over two decades and historic investments in financial aid, putting Illinois on track to guarantee every student has access to the education and training they need to thrive.

“Over the last four years, my administration has been laser focused on righting Illinois’ fiscal ship. Because of that work, our state can re-direct funding back into opportunity for Illinoisans, all while maintaining a balanced budget,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve also increased funding for day-to-day operations at community colleges by over $25 million since I came into office. And my FY24 budget proposal would add another $19 million annually – the largest increase for community colleges in over two decades.”

At today’s event, Governor Pritzker stood alongside Joliet Community College President Dr. Clyne G. H. Namuo to highlight his proposed investments to higher education, which include a $100 million investment in Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants. This funding would make it the largest investment in state history, representing a 75% increase in the program since he took office.

JCC is the nation’s first public community college, and currently serves approximately 27,000 students each year across six campuses. One out of every five students receive financial aid through MAP grants, which is monetary assistance for school that does not need to be repaid.