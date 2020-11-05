      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Wants ISP To Warn, Cite Non-Compliant Businesses

Nov 5, 2020 @ 12:30pm
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

Governor J.B. Pritzker wants the Illinois State Police to warn and cite businesses that are not complying with newer, stricter COVID-19 mitigation measures. Pritzker put Region Two under tier one mitigations because of the area’s rising positivity rate. Illinois State Police released a statement saying that Troopers would help enforce the emergency rules, starting the process with a warning before issuing a misdemeanor citation. ISP officials called the measures similar to enforcing indoor smoking laws.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Fatal Accident in Will County Leads to Three Deaths
Illinois State Police Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement In Romeoville and Crest Hill
Governor Pritzker Not Currently Considering Another Stay At Home Order
State Public Health Officials Announce COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigations to Take Effect in Region 2 on November 4, 2020