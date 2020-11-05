Pritzker Wants ISP To Warn, Cite Non-Compliant Businesses
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Governor J.B. Pritzker wants the Illinois State Police to warn and cite businesses that are not complying with newer, stricter COVID-19 mitigation measures. Pritzker put Region Two under tier one mitigations because of the area’s rising positivity rate. Illinois State Police released a statement saying that Troopers would help enforce the emergency rules, starting the process with a warning before issuing a misdemeanor citation. ISP officials called the measures similar to enforcing indoor smoking laws.