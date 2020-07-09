      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Pritzker Wants National Face Mask Mandate

Jul 9, 2020 @ 2:49pm

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling for a national mandate requiring the wearing of face masks.  Pritzker issued the call as part of his virtual testimony yesterday before a U.S. House committee.  The governor also said the federal government failed in putting together a national response as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country.  Speaking at a virtual hearing, Pritzker said a plan to get personal protective equipment and testing supplies was nonexistent.

