Pritzker Wants National Face Mask Mandate
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling for a national mandate requiring the wearing of face masks. Pritzker issued the call as part of his virtual testimony yesterday before a U.S. House committee. The governor also said the federal government failed in putting together a national response as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country. Speaking at a virtual hearing, Pritzker said a plan to get personal protective equipment and testing supplies was nonexistent.