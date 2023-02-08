1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal

February 8, 2023 2:31PM CST
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights.  The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk.  He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it.  The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.

