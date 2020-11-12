Pritzker: Work To ID Budget Cuts Won’t Stop Despite Cancellation Of Veto Session
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Governor Pritzker says work to identify “painful” cuts in the state budget won’t stop despite the cancellation of the General Assembly’s veto session. The governor said he’s already called for a meeting with House and Senate leadership because there’s so much work to be done. Pritzker warned that cuts needed to be made after voters rejected his graduated income tax amendment last week. The decision to postpone the fall veto session was made due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.