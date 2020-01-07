Pritzker’s Office: Eleven Million In Marijuana Sales In Six Days
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office says legalized marijuana has generated nearly eleven-million dollars in sales since the beginning of the year. State officials announced yesterday that statewide adult-use cannabis sales amounted to over 270-thousand transactions over the first five day period. The Department of Revenue expects to have a tax revenue estimate by the end of February.