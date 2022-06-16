      Weather Alert

Pritzker’s Trip Out East Sparking Rumors About Possible Presidential Bid

Jun 16, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Governor Pritzker’s trip out East is sparking rumors about a possible presidential bid.  The governor and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will travel to Washington tomorrow to pitch Democratic National Committee officials on Chicago‘s bid to host the 2024 presidential convention.  Pritzker will then head to Massachusetts before traveling to New Hampshire on Saturday, where he will be the keynote speaker at the state Democratic Party’s convention.  His stop in New Hampshire is stirring up speculation about whether he is considering a run at president since the state is scheduled to hold the first primary of the 2024 presidential season.  Pritzker already announced he is running for re-election as governor. 

