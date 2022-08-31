Pro Football Challenge 2022 Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This Game May Not Be Used To Conduct, Advertise Or Promote Any Form Of Gambling.

Exact dates and times are subject to change. Entrants may register for this promotion and begin making their winning team choices at 12am Eastern time on 8/31/2022. The ability to pick a winner for each regular season game will cease at approximately 15 minutes before the kickoff of each individual game.

: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S., 18 years of age or older, 19 years of age or older in AL, DE, and NE, and 21 years of age or older in MS, except employees of Audience, Participating Stations and other Sponsors (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Station, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

: To enter this promotion, visit this station’s website for registration, game play, and the terms and conditions. Fill in the entry form by selecting the outcome of each game. Each correct pick will be worth 1 point. The player that earns the most points each week will be the weekly winner. The player that earns the most points during the season will be the season winner. Any incorrect entries will receive 0 points. The maximum point total for correctly determining the winning team in every game played during the designated season is 272. The maximum point total for each week is up to 16 points, depending on the number of teams with a bye that week. In case of a tie refer to the tiebreaker rules below.

Season tiebreaker #1 – The total overall tiebreaker score as shown on the Overall Leaderboard

Season tiebreaker #2 – Higher number of wins for Week 18

Season tiebreaker #3 – Higher number of wins for Week 17

Season tiebreaker #4 – Higher number of wins for Week 16

Season tiebreaker #5 – A random draw between all remaining players.

Weekly Tiebreakers:

Weekly tiebreaker #1 – The player that correctly predicted the winning pick of the Tiebreaker Game is considered the winner.

Weekly tiebreaker #2 – A Player’s predicted Tiebreaker Game score is compared to the actual Tiebreaker Game. The differences between the predicted scores and actual scores for each team are added. The entry with the smallest total difference is considered the winning entry.

Weekly tiebreaker #3 – A random draw between all remaining Entrants to determine the winner. In all cases, an entry that does not win a tiebreaker is eliminated from consideration.

All games will use a rolling lock system which will allow players to make picks up to approximately 15 minutes prior to official kickoff time of each game. Any selections submitted after the deadlines are considered invalid, and no points will be awarded. All times displayed on the schedule are Eastern. You may change your pick for any game up until the time that game is locked. Entries must be completed on time. Once a game is locked, you may not change your pick for it. If you did not make a pick for a particular game, it is counted as a loss. If you submit a partial entry and either forget or are unable to complete it, the games you did not pick will count as losses.

Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; the Promotion Entities may reject and delete any entry found to be false or fraudulent, as determined by the Promotion Entities.

Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.

In conjunction with this national Promotion, a Participating Station or Sponsor may be conducting its own contest or sweepstakes for a chance to win a local prize. For more information and official rules, visit the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor. Audience is not responsible for the conduct or administration of any such local contest/sweepstakes, including without limitation procuring and awarding a local prize.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media platform from any responsibility or liability related to the Promotions. You are providing entry information to one or more of the Promotion Entities and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.

Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell phone service, or computer failures. Accordingly, Promotion Entities are not responsible for errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Promotion Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Promotion or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Promotion Entities reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.