      Weather Alert

Pro Skateboarder Charged In Suburban Murder

Aug 4, 2021 @ 8:20am

A professional skateboarder from California is accused of beating a man to death last week in suburban Oakbrook Terrace. Terry Kennedy is being held without bond on murder charges in the death of Josiah Kassahun. Prosecutors say Kennedy punched Kassahun in the head July 27th at the Comfort Suites motel on Roosevelt Road, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. He then kicked Kassahun, who died Sunday at the hospital. Kennedy has appeared TV shows and in music videos featuring artists like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell.

 

Popular Posts
Shooting In Broad Daylight In Crest Hill
Illinois Rep Asks What Politicians Are Afraid Of Related To January 6th
Secretary of State Offices and Driver Services Facilities to Reinstitute Mask Policy Monday, Aug. 2
Will County Health Department Urging Residents To Mask Up
State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Ninth K-9 Donated to Local Law Enforcement Agencies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On