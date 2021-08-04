Pro Skateboarder Charged In Suburban Murder

A professional skateboarder from California is accused of beating a man to death last week in suburban Oakbrook Terrace. Terry Kennedy is being held without bond on murder charges in the death of Josiah Kassahun. Prosecutors say Kennedy punched Kassahun in the head July 27th at the Comfort Suites motel on Roosevelt Road, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. He then kicked Kassahun, who died Sunday at the hospital. Kennedy has appeared TV shows and in music videos featuring artists like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell.