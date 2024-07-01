Probable Cause Of Death Released By Will County Coroner For Joliet Fire Department Captain

This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers reporting the death of Joliet Fire Department Captain Kevin M. Hargis a 51 year old Plainfield man who was pronounced deceased on Saturday June 29th, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. at his residence of probable natural causes. The Joliet police Department is investigating the incident. An Autopsy was performed on Sunday June 30th, 2024. Final cause and manner will be determined following Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports.

