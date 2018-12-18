Procession This Morning For Two CPD Officers Killed By Train

A procession is being held this morning for two Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty on the South Side. Authorities say Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were hit and killed last night by a train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue while chasing a suspect with a gun. Their remains are retrieved from the railway, and they are being transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. There will be rotating traffic closures along the Dan Ryan while police escort them.