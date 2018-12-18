Procession This Morning For Two CPD Officers Killed By Train
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 18, 2018 @ 5:34 AM
file photo

A procession is being held this morning for two Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty on the South Side. Authorities say Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were hit and killed last night by a train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue while chasing a suspect with a gun. Their remains are retrieved from the railway, and they are being transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. There will be rotating traffic closures along the Dan Ryan while police escort them.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet Police Department Promotes Four To Deputy Police Chief District 202 Ok’s $197.3 Million 2018 Tax Levy; Tax Rate Expected to Drop Failure To Register As Sex Offender North Carolina Man in Court In Connection to Hiding Body in Joliet Refuse Collection in Joliet During the Weeks of Christmas and New Year’s President Trump Tweets Support For Patti Blagojevich, Doesn’t Mention Clemency
Comments