Project Acclaim Honors Joliet Slammers, the Greater Joliet Area YMCA and Old Joliet Prison Preservation Coalition
L-R are J.D.Ross, Mrs. Nancy Allen, Greg Peerbolt (holding the Rev. James E. Allen Award for Service to the Community), and Quinn Adamowski.
Project Acclaim honored the Joliet Slammers, the Greater Joliet Area YMCA, and the Old Joliet Prison Preservation Coalition at its annual honors and recognition banquet on Nov. 7 at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate. Project Acclaim, formerly Project Pride, was founded by Reverend James E. Allen in 1985 to highlight the positive aspects of Joliet, which included the establishment of Joliet’s Hall of Pride. Since its establishment, approximately 140 individuals and organizations have been inducted into the Hall of Pride. The 2019 Hall of Pride Inductees are the Joliet Slammers and the Greater Joliet Area YMCA. In addition to the Hall of Pride, Project Acclaim awards the prestigious Reverend James E. Allen Award for Service to the Community to an individual or group that upholds the values and mission of the organization. The 2019 Reverend James E. Allen Award for Service to the Community recipient is the Old Joliet Prison Preservation Coalition.
The theme of this year’s banquet was Joliet Renaissance: Celebrating Our Rich History, Embracing Our Bright Future. The theme reflects the work of the honorees and their impact on our community.