Proposal Aims To Make It Legal To Hang Items From Rearview Mirror

A new proposal aims to make it legal for drivers to hang items from their rearview mirror in Illinois. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-LEX-ee jih-NEW-lee-us ]] and State Representative La Shawn Ford of Chicago introduced the measure. Under the bill, law enforcement would no longer have the authority to stop a motorist from hanging items like air fresheners, rosaries or disability placards from their rearview mirror while driving. Current Illinois law bans such items from hanging from a rearview mirror. Supporters believe the current law can serve as a pretext for racially motivated traffic stops for minor infractions.