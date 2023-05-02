1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Proposal Aims To Make It Legal To Hang Items From Rearview Mirror

May 2, 2023 12:02PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A new proposal aims to make it legal for drivers to hang items from their rearview mirror in Illinois.  Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias [[ ah-LEX-ee jih-NEW-lee-us ]] and State Representative La Shawn Ford of Chicago introduced the measure.  Under the bill, law enforcement would no longer have the authority to stop a motorist from hanging items like air fresheners, rosaries or disability placards from their rearview mirror while driving.  Current Illinois law bans such items from hanging from a rearview mirror.  Supporters believe the current law can serve as a pretext for racially motivated traffic stops for minor infractions.

