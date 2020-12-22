Proposed Bill To Allow State Legislators To Conduct Business And Vote Virtually
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a thumbs-up to Illinois State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, in reference to a joke about him being in the House thirty years from now during debate on SB 264, the state budget for the new fiscal year starting in July, during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House of Representatives is holding session at the center instead of the Illinois State Capitol because it allows for safe social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Legislation is being introduced this week to allow state lawmakers to conduct business remotely in the event of an emergency. Representative Ann Williams of Chicago is sponsoring the bill claiming that it’s important that legislators can act even if they can’t meet physically. Earlier this year, the state Senate voted to let members meet virtually but a bill allowing the House to do the same fell short by one vote.