Proposed Law Would Prevent Workplaces From Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Proof
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Illinois House Republican leaders are proposing a measure that would ban workplaces from requiring employees to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. The legislation would make it illegal for employers to require employees to prove they’ve received a vaccine approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA, meaning the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill was introduced last month by state Representative Joe Sosnowski, who says a blanket policy of requiring proof of emergency use vaccinations is concerning. Vaccines that have full FDA approval are not included in the bill.